Semi-annual Shadows Arts & Crafts fair returns

The grounds of New Iberia’s historic Shadows-on-the-Teche will be filled to overflowing Saturday as the semi-annual Arts and Craft Fair spills across the antebellum home’s sculptured grounds, over the sidewalk and across Main Street.
The expansion of the sale to include vendors on both sides of Main Street seems to have worked for the event, according to Shadows-on-the-Teche Director Pat Kahle. After the fall sale, she said about 1,200 people came through the gate to shop amongst 200 vendors displaying their wares on the grounds.
The event serves as one of the largest fundraisers for Shadows-on-the-Teche, a historic sugar plantation that served as the home of four generations of the Weeks family.
During the fall sale, both the Shadows grounds and the area surrounding the Shadows Visitors Center were chock full of arts and craft vendors selling everything from honey to homemade clothing, as well as plenty of artwork.
The Shadows holds its arts and crafts shows twice a year, once in the spring and once in the fall. Each event usually draws between 1,000 and 1,200 people. Face paintings and other kid-friendly activities are part of the fun, along with local vendors offering food and snacks alongside local artists and craftsmen sharing their wares. Offerings ran the gamut from soaps and candles to hot sauce, garden ornaments, whirligigs and rustic mobiles and furniture.
The sale will be open Saturday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Admission is $5 for attendees 12 and over, $3 for those from 6 to 11 years old, and free for anyone under 6. Pets are not allowed.
For more information or questions, contact the Shadows at 369-6446 or shadows@savingplaces.org.