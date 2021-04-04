New Iberia’s City Park was crowded with deal seekers and shoppers of all stripes Saturday for the semi annual Vendor and Craft Fair at the Cyr-Gates Center in the heart of the park.
The event, slowed somewhat last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, looked to be gaining some of its swagger back. Although the more than three dozen vendors were more spread out than in the pre-pandemic days, there were also a number of booths set up outside offering food, drinks, and even a petting zoo for the kids.
What was possibly the smallest booth of all was the size of one man with slightly baggy pants. Comedian and balloon artist Mitch Richard plied the crowd from the street in front of Cyr-Gates, using his colorful balloons and quick patter to catch the eye and ear of children on their way in with their parents.
“Let me make you two swords, one for each hand,” Richard said, stretching out a long yellow tube before inflating it.
“You know where I went to school to learn how to do this,” he asked between puffs. “AIR-izona. Get it?”
Beyond Richard, the sounds of the Caribbean Ice snowball truck could be heard, at least until the whistle of the miniature train offering rides around the park drowned it out.
Inside, the vendors were hawking their wares, offering shoppers everything from lingerie to jewelry to glassware and décor. At the end of the room, on the stage, the Easter Bunny sat, awaiting children and a few adults who wanted to have their pictures taken.
Or at least some of them wanted their pictures taken. Link Bonin wasn’t really feeling it.
“Get a little closer,” the photographer coached, then decided to walk over and move Bonin next to the big white bunny.
The fair, which has been held in City Park for almost a decade, allows residents to browse local wares in a fun environment. About 50 vendors had signed up for the spring event, down slightly as organizers tried to create more open space due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event occurs twice each year, once in April and again in November.