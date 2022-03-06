Next weekend kicks off the Shadows-on-the-Teche Plein Air Competition.
The week-long competition features the talents of artists from across the country who are able to pain in seven parishes in Acadiana.
The competition begins on March 12 and ends on March 18. Award announcements for the 2022 competition occur on Friday, March 18, at the Shadows Visitor Center, beginning at 7 p.m. Mark Boedges will be this year’s judge.
Take a look at the artists of this year’s competition:
• Marc Anderson, of Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.
• Claude Ellender, of Houma.
• Natalia Andreeva, of Tallahassee, Florida.
• Mark Hemleben, of Lafayette.
• Tom Brown, of Fairview, Texas.
Jeanette Herron, of Niceville, Florida.
• Catherine Hillis, of Locust Grove, Virginia.
• Kirk Larsen, of Hicksville, New York.
• Debra Howard, of Omena, Michigan.
• Farley Lewis, of Springfield, Missouri.
• Shawn Dell Joyce, of Dunedin, Florida.
• Lisette McClung, of League City, Texas.
• Spencer Meagher, of Mount Vernon, Illinois.
• Mary Monk, Abita Springs.
• Karen Philpott, of Thompsons Station, Tennessee.
• Crista Pisano, of Nyack, New York.
• Antwan Ramar, of Orlando, Florida.
• Craig Reynolds, of Gulf Shores, Alabama.
• Susan Bunce Ritter, of Perrysburg, Ohio.
• Phil Sandusky, of New Orleans.
• Melissa M. Root, of Mobile, Alabama.
• Mary O. Smith, of Steinhatchee, Florida.
• Julie Sanderson, of Montgomery, Texas.
• Richard Russell Sneary, of Kansas City, Missouri.
• R. Gregory Summers, of Overland Park, Kansas.
vBarbara Tapp, of Kensington, California.
• Richie Vios, of Austin, Texas. • Jeff Williams, of Stillwater, Oklahoma.