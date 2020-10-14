The man who suffered severe burns as a result of a Sunday house fire has died, according to the Iberia Parish Coroner's Office. 
 
Mark Cunningham, 73, was identified as the second victim from the Sunday morning fire, which was said to be caused by an explosion possibly caused by a lit cigarette. 
 
According to the Louisiana State Fire Marshal, Iberia Fire District No. 1 responded to the 200 block of Lost Lake Lane in Iberia Parish just before 8 a.m. Sunday.
 
Firefighters located the body of Judy Neal, 70, inside. A second occupant, now identified as Cunningham, was taken to an area hospital with serious burn injuries.
 
Deputies learned from witness statements that an explosion occurred after the female occupant lit a cigarette, according to the Fire Marshal.
 
It was believed that a natural gas lead was active surrounding the home, possibly due to damage following Hurricane Delta, which could have contributed to the reaction with the ignition of the cigarette.
 
 

