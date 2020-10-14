The man who suffered severe burns as a result of a Sunday house fire has died, according to the Iberia Parish Coroner's Office.
Mark Cunningham, 73, was identified as the second victim from the Sunday morning fire, which was said to be caused by an explosion possibly caused by a lit cigarette.
According to the Louisiana State Fire Marshal, Iberia Fire District No. 1 responded to the 200 block of Lost Lake Lane in Iberia Parish just before 8 a.m. Sunday.
Deputies learned from witness statements that an explosion occurred after the female occupant lit a cigarette, according to the Fire Marshal.