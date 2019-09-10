The city of St. Martinville celebrated the opening of a new portion of the skate park at Magnolia Park Sunday afternoon. The $15,000 addition consists of a new pad and two ramps for beginner skateboarders who are just learning the ropes. More than two dozen skateboarders, bicyclists and city officials showed up to celebrate the new expansion.
Second phase of St. Martinville Skate Park dedicated
