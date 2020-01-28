Second bomb threat called in at St. Mary Parish Courthouse

FRANKLIN — The Franklin Police Department is investigating the second bomb threat to the St. Mary Parish Courthouse in less than a week.
According to a statement from Chief Morris Beverly, the FPD received a call of a bomb threat at approximately 8:35 a.m. Monday at the St. Mary Parish Courthouse located on Main Street in Franklin.
Personnel with the Franklin Police Department, Office of Homeland Security and the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office then began an evacuation of the courthouse building.
Upon the completion of the evacuation, the building was searched for any suspicious devices by law enforcement officials.
In addition, the Chitimacha Tribal Police Department assisted in search efforts by deploying their K-9 bomb dog. The detectives division of the Franklin Police Department worked throughout to locate and identify the caller and efforts continue to identify the caller of the bomb threat, according to the statement.