FRANKLIN — Parc Sur La Teche will mark the 50th Anniversary of the filming of the movie Easy Rider on Saturday with a Bikers on the Bayou event that kicks off at 9 a.m.
This is the second year for the event, co-chairman Dawn Kaiser-Melancon said, and the movie’s anniversary is the “cherry on the cake.”
Easy Rider starred Dennis Hopper, Peter Fonda and Jack Nicholson and was released on July 14, 1969.
“We actually were planning to the hold the event on July 13, however, Hurricane Barry had other plans for St. Mary Parish,” Melancon said.
“The movie includes 10 scenes that were filmed in St. Mary Parish. The film follows the main characters on their journey from California to Louisiana, for Mardi Gras.”
The 10 St. Mary Parish movie sites are The Franklin Cemetery, Franklin Main Street and the Ben Franklin Store (now the site of Chic & Shabby), the St. Mary Parish Courthouse, the Palfrey House, Arlington Plantation, Alice C Plantation, The Garden City Post Office, the Ice Sign on Gates Drive, the Long-Allen Bridge in Morgan City and the Amelia Bridge which crosses Bayou Boeuf.
Last year, more than 300 bikers rallied from as far east as Houma and as far west as Lafayette to represent their clubs, to network and to have fun with friends at the first Bikers on the Bayou.
The event is sponsored by the St. Mary Parish Chamber of Commerce, the City of Franklin and the Cajun Coast Visitors and Convention Bureau, the parish’s tourist commission.
Melancon said she has been working with fellow board member and co-chair Patrice Williams to plan the event.
Cajun Coast Director Carrie Gautreaux Stansbury said she is excited to see what this year’s event will bring to Franklin.
Williams said the 10 featured site locations will be marked so riders and visitors can locate them.
Melancon said she has a committee that has been working hard to transform downtown Franklin into some of the familiar sites including the Ben Franklin store, the Ice House Sign, old cars and Melancon’s Cafe.
Also, she said, welcome packets will be available at the Amelia Belle Casino and in downtown Franklin to welcome riders.
The packets will include a map of the sites, coupons, raffle tickets, information on a trivia contest and more.
Also, the Wedell-Williams Aviation & Cypress Museum located at 118 Cotten Road in Patterson will also be another stop.
Franklin Mayor Eugene Foulcard said Saturday will feature “great music, great food and great fun — even if you don’t have a bike, you need to bring your family to enjoy the event.”
Melancon said there will be two free viewings of the movie at the historic Teche Theatre in Franklin, at 1 p.m. and again at 3 p.m.
There will also be a car, motorcycle and rat rod show. Those interested can call Jo Aufieri at 578-0971.
Local bands Low Down and DeJaVu also will entertain the crowds in addition to a DJ.
Food, craft and merchandise vendors also will be set up along Bayou Teche, behind the courthouse.
Chamber President Donna Meyer said she knows there is a large motorcycle target audience in Acadiana and beyond, and so, “we are optimistic that this event will continue to grow.”
Melancon said movie buffs and riders can keep abreast of the events at the festival by checking out the Bikers on the Bayou Facebook page for information and continued updates.
“There will be plenty of photo opportunities! I encourage everyone to come,” she said.