A second arrest was made in connection with the French Street fatal shooting.
Daymion Michael Henry was arrested on Friday and charged with criminal conspiracy to murder, obstruction of justice and aggravated battery, the New Iberia Police Department announced on Friday.
His arrest comes roughly a week and a half after another suspect, 19-year-old Tyran Treshawn Jones, who was wanted in connection with the case turned himself in. Jones faces charges of second-degree murder, obstruction of justice and illegal use of a weapon.
The fatal shooting was reported around 4:15 p.m. on Friday, March 25, in the 1000 block of French Street. When officers arrived, they found a 19-year-old male victim in the front yard of a residence, who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police said the victim did not live at that residence.
New Iberia police said officers started to give the victim first aid until Acadian Ambulance arrived. The victim was then taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
