generic arrest image
BY METRO CREATIVE CONNECTION

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

A second arrest was made in connection with the French Street fatal shooting.

Daymion Michael Henry was arrested on Friday and charged with criminal conspiracy to murder, obstruction of justice and aggravated battery, the New Iberia Police Department announced on Friday.

Daymion Michael Henry

Daymion Michael Henry

His arrest comes roughly a week and a half after another suspect, 19-year-old Tyran Treshawn Jones, who was wanted in connection with the case turned himself in. Jones faces charges of second-degree murder, obstruction of justice and illegal use of a weapon.

The fatal shooting was reported around 4:15 p.m. on Friday, March 25, in the 1000 block of French Street. When officers arrived, they found a 19-year-old male victim in the front yard of a residence, who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police said the victim did not live at that residence.

New Iberia police said officers started to give the victim first aid until Acadian Ambulance arrived. The victim was then taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.



Tags

MANAGING EDITOR

Emily Enfinger is the managing editor for The Daily Iberian. A native of Alabama, she graduated from Auburn University with a Bachelor of Fine Arts (photography) in 2015. Her interests include watching "Murder, She Wrote" with her cats and baking sweets.

Load comments