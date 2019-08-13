Second annual Bourbon Street on the Bayou event set Aug. 24

The Bayou Mardi Gras Association is holding its second fundraiser to support New Iberia’s Mardi Gras parade.
“Bourbon Street on the Bayou” will be held Aug. 24 at the Bayou Teche Trading Company.
With the success of the parade and its impact on the community, organizers have taken the task of growing the event and expanding its offerings, according to a statement from the group. The fundraiser will assist the association in securing new, highly sought-after entertainers to participate. In addition to bringing in big names, the goal of the fundraiser is to raise money in order to offset costs and reduce the price of floats, allowing more groups to participate, the statement read.
The Bourbon on the Bayou event aims to bring the New Orleans vibe of Bourbon Street to New Iberia, just like it did last year. The party will offer ticket purchasers the chance to join friends in a Pat O’s type party and “howl at the moon” for a great cause. Those attending are sure to dance, sing and enjoy the dueling pianos show put on by the much sought after, Felix and Fingers Dueling Pianos, according to the statement. Sponsors are Areceneaux Ford and Musson Patout Automotive Group.
Tables are available now on a first-come basis. Those attending will receive access to the piano show, free hurricane cocktails served in a commemorative souvenir glass, beer and wine, New Orleans-style food offerings from local vendors and a few surprises.
For information on purchasing tickets, visit or call Kelly at Norris International, 367-2844.