The Iberia Parish School Board is in the process of finding a new Superintendent of Schools and is expected to name the new superintendent during the board’s May 11 meeting.
The new superintendent will replace Carey Laviolette, who is retiring.
The school board recently started to advertise for the position. The job is being advertised locally and in Lafayette. Board president Dan LeBlanc said advertisements will be placed through April 11. Afterward, the executive committee will meet, review the applicants and decide how many will be interviewed, according to LeBlanc.
Applicants must meet the certification standards in Louisiana State Bulletin 746 for a superintendent, namely holding Educational Leader Certificate Level 3.
Eligibility requirements for the EDL3 certificate include:
a valid EDL2 certificate or one of the Louisiana administrative/supervisory certifications that preceded the education leadership certification structure
five years of teaching experience in his or her area of certification
five years of successful administrative or management experience in education at the level of assistant principal or above. The assistant principal experience would be limited to a maximum of two years of experience in that position; and
a passing score on the School Superintendent Assessment, in keeping with state requirements.
The EDL3 is valid for five years and may be extended for a period of five years afterward by the local education agency.
The notice states the base salary is negotiable, and a two-year contract will be offered, along with a one-time moving expense and additional living expenses, with the amount negotiable, if the successful applicant is not a resident of the parish.
LeBlanc said the board will have special meetings on May 2 and May 3 to interview applicants.
The board will then make the appointment on May 11 at the regular board meeting. The meeting will be on that date to not conflict with high school graduations scheduled later in the month, and also to give the new superintendent time to spend with Laviolette.
LeBlanc said the new superintendent will assume their role on July 1.
Some people already working for the parish school system have inquired about the position, LeBlanc said.
“The word’s going to spread when we advertise it,” LeBlanc said. “But we have a good group of people within this system that would fit the bill. I hate to see Miss Carey retire right now, but it is what it is.
“I feel we’re going to have some good candidates,” he continued.