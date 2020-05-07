The site for the sculpture that will serve as the calling card of the George Rodrigue Park on Main Street is being readied for its new tenant.
The sculpture, an eight-foot tall, tricolor representation of Rodrigue's famous Blue Dog, will be mounted in the circular planter at the entrance to the park.
Workers from Minvielle Lumber in Abbeville were working Thursday to prepare the 6 3/4-inch pipe that will serve as the supporting mount for the three-sided artwork.
The work to mount the sculpture is expected to be completed Friday.