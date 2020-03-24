The Iberia Parish School District’s meal program for students will be suspended until further notice after this week, but meals will be distributed for the current week as promised.
According to a prepared statement, the shortage of protective supplies and the stay at home order by Gov. John Bel Edwards were both considered for the decision, with Superintendent of School Carey Laviolette citing the decision as the reason the meal program was suspended.
Pickup will occur today for Tuesday and Wednesday meals from 10:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. It will also occur on Thursday for Thursday and Friday meals at the same time.
The program will be suspended starting Friday until further notice.
For additional information, please see the website at www.iberiaschools.org.
“Please respect the Stay-at-Home order to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 as quickly as possible. With parish cooperation, the Iberia Parish School District looks forward to a normal routine of educating students in the near future,”Laviolette said.
The decision is in line with other school districts in the Teche Area that were preparing for similar programs.
The St. Mary School District cancelled its meals for students Monday, also citing the governor’s stay at home order as the reason for the suspension.
The district initiated the emergency feeding program on Monday and served a total of 741 meals at four school sites.
“While the school system is fully committed to parish students, the safety of staff and employees must also be considered given the governor’s order,” the district said.