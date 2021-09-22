A friendly competition between Daspit and Johnston-Hopkins elementary schools led to more than $7,000 being donated to people in the Houma area.
Daspit Principal Bryan Hudson said that when the school decided it wanted to start a fundraiser for victims of Hurricane Ida, he contacted Johnston-Hopkins Principal Christina Hulin who was familiar with the area.
When Hulin said she knew of a place to donate money for Ida, Hudson said he challenged Hulin to a friendly competition to see which school could garner the most money for the fundraiser.
Hulin said students spent several days donating money in exchange for free dress days and snacks at recess, while Hudson said free dress days and hot dogs were Daspit’s primary way to raise money.
Some parents even got excited about the competition. Hulin said the school got a check in the mail wishing Johnston-Hopkins good luck in their competition against Daspit.
“That was probably just a friend of mine,” Hudson said with a laugh.
To top it off, Heart for Iberia got involved with the fundraising effort. The organization promised to match however much was made, which doubled the amount for the victims of Ida.
Both principals were present at Johnston-Hopkins Tuesday afternoon, along with Tripp Wright with Heart for Iberia and Superintendent of Schools Carey Laviolette to congratulate everyone involved for the effort.