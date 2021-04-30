Schools adjusting to altered LEAP testing schedules

Although the schedule for LEAP testing has been slightly altered this year, schools across the Iberia Parish school system seem to be adjusted to the circumstances brought on by COVID-19.
LEAP Testing for 3rd and 4th graders began Wednesday and will continue until May 4, while testing for 5th through 8th graders are being conducted according to each school’s specific schedule.
“Usually we get direction from the district about when to do testing for those grades, but this year the schools are determining their own schedules,” Jefferson Island Elementary Principal Niles Romero said.
The change comes after the Louisiana Department of Education has granted flexibility in testing this due to the pandemic and its implications. Supervisor of assessment and accountability for the Iberia Parish School District Jennie Foster said that the district is able to offer group and individual testing to virtual students with special needs, and are also able to test after hours if necessary.
“We have worked very hard with our school test coordinators at each of our schools to administer the LEAP tests to all students,” Foster said in an e-mail. “It is imperative that we gather this LEAP data this year to gauge our students’ progress and develop plans to efficiently and effectively close learning gaps resulting from the closure of our schools last spring as well as from absences due to quarantines and illnesses.”
At Jefferson Island Elementary, Romero said that students had been testing in separate rooms for extra safety, but due to the large amount of space there hasn’t been a problem.
“It’s been going good overall,” he said. “We’re a relatively new school and have a lot of space.”
LEAP testing stands for the Louisiana Educational Assessment Program, which is a statewide test developed to rank performances and standardize the knowledge and skills students have acquired. However, it is not used for grade advancement.
For high schoolers, the LDOE has not waived the testing graduation requirements or provided an opt out option for LEAP testing. The test remains a graduation requirement and is factored into a student’s final course grade, Foster said.
“All schools, to the best extent possible, have scheduled virtual students’ LEAP tests separate and apart from face-to-face learners,” Foster said.
Schools have minded to keep social distancing and mask wearing as part of the coordination of the event, with the district’s transportation department and maintenance both working within the new rules framework.