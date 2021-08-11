Iberia Parish schools are back today as students begin another year in a COVID-19 world.
The return to school doesn’t come at the best time, as the COVID-19 Delta variant continues to wreak havoc across the state. However, members of the Iberia Parish School District say that they have taken strong precautions that students remain safe while once again learning in a face-to-face environment.
The virtual program instituted for students last school year that allowed many to opt out of in-person learning has been shut down this year, but Superintendent of Schools Carey Laviolette said the virtual program that was in place prior to COVID-19 will continue.
As for school safety, Laviolette said several precautions were being taken up by schools across the parish.
“We are going to enforce the governor’s mandate for mask wearing for employees and students,” Laviolette said Tuesday. “We’re going to have hand washing and sanitizing, and we’re going to practice social distancing.”
Other precautions include staggered class changes, which will have students changing classes at different times so hallways don’t get overcrowded.
Disinfecting the classrooms during the day, as well as bathroom facilities and things like doorknobs will also be a job for employees of the school district.
Most of the policies that were taken up last year will continue to be instituted. However, Laviolette said temperature checks at the entrance of schools will not take place this year due to yielding unsuccessful results.
With the end of the huge virtual program that was created last year for COVID-19, Laviolette said the district is being proactive.
“We’re going to be proactive in enforcing social distancing and the recommendation of keeping everyone 3 feet apart.”
Orientations took place throughout the week for school staff, parents and students. In places like North Lewis, teachers and secretaries were busy running back and forth to check for last minute duties before the doors opened to parents Tuesday morning.
North Lewis Principal Tim Rosamond said his school and staff were doing their best to prepare for the new year. That included communicating closely with each other to discuss progress, he said.
“We’ll do as much normal as we can, as the situation allows us to do,” Rosamond said. “We had to take it one day at a time last year, but we focused on common learning and that’s what we’ll do this year.
“We’re going to meet often and discuss children’s progress and what we can do to make that happen,” he added. “I don’t care if we have to be 12 feet apart, we’re going to teach the kids.”