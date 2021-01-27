School enrollment drops in Iberia Parish

School district enrollments dropped for Teche Area schools between 2019 and 2020, with the COVID-19 virus being a likely contributor to parents opting out of public schooling for their children.
Enrollment data recently released by the Louisiana Department of Education shows that Iberia Parish experienced a decrease in enrollment between October of 2019 and October of 2020.
With 24 sites reporting, the Iberia Parish School District had 12,470 students enrolled in public school in October of 2019 and 11,906 students enrolled in October of 2020.
Superintendent of Schools Carey Laviolette said the total loss was about 482 students when comparing the two years, and that the decrease affected the mid-year adjusted in the Minimum Foundation Program by $2,175,401.
“Student loss in Iberia Parish continues to cause a hardship for the Iberia Parish School Board when working to balance the fiscal year budget,” Laviolette said. “However, the proactive steps by the Board in recent years have helped to reduce the extent of the impact on the 2020-21 budget.”
In St. Martin Parish, the student enrollment drop resulted in about 320 less students in the district. The total number of students in 2019 was 7,752 and the total number in 2020 was 7,432.
St. Mary Parish had a net loss of 524, with 7,988 enrolled in 2019 and 8,512 enrolled in 2020.
Statewide, enrollment across Louisiana schools was down about 2 percent, with a total of 17,000 enrolling out of public schools around the state in the one year period, citing a similar pattern as with surrounding states.