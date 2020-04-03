The Iberia Parish School District is reopening its meals to the public after a recently announced partnership with Healthy School Food Collaborative and the Boys and Girls Club of Acadiana.
Meals will be delivered directly to the homes of students who enroll in a new program being undertaken by the partnership.
The meals will be free of charge, and the program provides shelf-stable meals that do not require any refrigeration.
Once a week, a box will be delivered that contains breakfast and lunch meals for five days. The Boys and Girls Club has partnered with IPSD to assist with providing a staging area for HSFC to package the boxes for delivery.
The Healthy School Food Collaborative (HSFC) is committed to providing healthy, sustainable meals to students, families and communities in order to improve the nutritional impact in education, according to a prepared statement.
Any student enrolled in the Iberia Parish School District is eligible to participate in the program. Children between the ages of 1 and 18 years of age are eligible. At least one child per household must be enrolled in an Iberia Parish Public School.
The school district will have an open enrollment period that ends every Thursday. Anyone who has completed a form by Thursday will be placed on the following week’s delivery schedule.
The school district had previously announced meals to be prepared at several Iberia Parish schools when the COVID-19 outbreak began, but canceled the program after the Gov. John Bel Edward’s stay-at-home order was instituted.
For any questions or assistance with the application, please call The Healthy School Food Collaborative Helpline at (504) 322-1118 during the hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or email James Graham, Executive Director for Healthy School Food Collaborative, at jgraham@thsfcs.com.