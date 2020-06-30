The Iberia Parish School District went all out in celebrating the retirement of Curriculum Supervisor Audra Ausberry Tuesday afternoon.
The technology center on LeMaire Street filled down the road with educators, students, friends and family of Ausberry in celebration of her six decades of service to Iberia Parish schools.
Superintendent of Schools Carey Laviolette said district administrators got the idea to celebrate Ausberry’s retirement with a car parade after watching similar celebrations taking place in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s very difficult to put into words someone who has given 62 years of life as a loyal educator,” Laviolette said. “It’s a lot of experience and knowledge,but she's influenced a lot of students in the community and many of them might attribute their success to her.”
As cars lined up all down the street, Ausberry was taken outside of the educational center and shown underneath a tent, where she smiled and waved to the dozens of vehicles presenting her with gifts and kind words.
“This was a big surprise,” Ausberry said at the event. “Definitely a surprise.”
Despite being extremely influential to students of several generations, Ausberry said that she’s never been one for attention. Her decades of work in the district, as she described it, was a mission.
“It was a mission, something God had defined for me in 1957,” she said. “New Iberia is home and I decided I would come back home.”
Ausberry received a degree at Grambling State University before starting her career, and taught in Calcasieu Parish before eventually moving back to Iberia Parish to teach at Iberia Middle School.After that, she was promoted to curriculum supervisor, a position she’s held for 51 years.
Laviolette said she and Ausberry both shared a strong passion for wanting students to succeed, and spoke often about striving to make the IPSD an “A” school.
“She’s a competitor and she knew if we were an ‘A’ school district or a strong ‘B’ like we are now, kids are succeeding,” Laviolette said. “She searched for ways and strategies all the time for students to succeed.”
Despite her years of service to the district, Ausberry said that she felt it was time to retire.
“I think we made a difference here,” she said. “We solved problems and were able to resolve things peacefully, we made a lot of progress.”