Superintendent of Schools for the Iberia Parish School District Carey Laviolette said virtual learning students will have a chance to go back to physical schooling next week following difficulties with the virtual learning system for many parents and students.
The superintendent said at Wednesday’s Iberia Parish School Board meeting that the decision was made after careful consideration following the implementation of virtual learning at the start of the school year.
“Virtual learning is complex and is taking hours and weekends and nights for people to get it together,” Laviolette said at the meeting. “It’s difficult for us to understand, let alone the parents.
“Unfortunately many parents are surprised by the challenges they are facing trying to educate their children at home, through no fault of their own,” she added.
The school district originally decided during the summer to give parents the option for virtual learning students to come back to school following the end of the first grading period. Due to the difficulties with virtual learning, that option will be available next week.
Laviolette said parents in the district will be informed of the decision through a mass text Friday, and the window of opportunity for virtual learning students to transition back will be next week.
“We just couldn't see having these students continue to sink and not send them a life raft,” Laviolette said.
The superintendent said the district does not know how many virtual learning students will opt to go back to hybrid or face-to-face schooling, but the district felt like they should be given the opportunity.