The Iberia Parish School Board voted to release a bidder from his claim of the former Jeanerette Primary School and accept a new bid at Wednesday’s meeting.
A bid on the property was accepted last year of $29,100, but after some complications the bidder asked the school board to be released from the bid he had placed.
“After he found out that the Jeanerette city ordinance would not allow him to do what he wanted to do, he requested he be released from his bid,” board attorney Wayne Landry said.
The bid had already been informally released, but not in the context of a board vote. The board voted unanimously on the resolution.
At the same time, another bid had already come in for the property that the board needed to vote to accept as well.
Although the board could have voted to advertise the bid, the board would only be able to accept an offer that was 80 percent of the appraised value of $29,000. The bid that had already come in exceeded 85 percent of the appraised value, Landry said.
The board unanimously voted to accept the new offer, which Landry revealed was $25,000 after the vote.
In other business, the board passed a resolution to create an assistant director of special education job description. The job essentially restructures a special education supervisor job to oversee the Special Education Department in the Iberia Parish School District.
Board member Raymond “Shoe-Do” Lewis said that he wanted to ensure an open application process for the job before the vote.
“All I’m saying is, I as a board member don’t appreciate hearing that people are being brought to this board for changes and people are already claiming these positions,” he said.
Board President Elvin Pradia added that job description changes are often brought before the board to comply with state regulations.
“The state requires we do this,” Pradia said. “The state put in a new regulation that you have to be certified, and if our job doesn't call for that then it's an illegal job description. That’s why this one came up.”