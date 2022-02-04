The Iberia Parish School Board approved six changes to the student dress code policy during their February 2 meeting.
The changes included adding red and gray shirts to the list of approved colors; removing the word “solid” from the description of approved jackets and sweatshirts, and adding red and gray to the list of approved colors; allowing denim jackets; allowing beards as long as they are “neatly groomed;” allowing rivets and outside pockets on uniform pants; and adding black to the color options for pants, shorts, and skirts.
The changes were unanimously supported by the dress code committee as well as the Principal Advisory Committee. The motion passed unanimously by the board.
The board also heard from representatives from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana regarding employee medical insurance issues. Many employees reported problems with their insurance following a policy change, especially with prescription drug coverage. The board was told that the new policy should reduce the cost of prescription medication for most employees by reducing the prescription tiers from 5 to 3.
The board also discussed the sale of surplus buildings in New Iberia and Loreauville. The board was advised that, despite interest by the City of New Iberia, no property could be donated to the city without a constitutional amendment being passed first. The board agreed to go ahead with the attempts to sell the building first before attempting to hold an election.
Nursey McNeal spoke to the board regarding the recognition of Black History Month for 2022. McNeal said that Black History Month is important because it reminds everyone of the hard work and sacrifices made by African Americans.
“We definitely need to recognize that African Americans have made great contributions to the country,” said McNeal. “The kids in school definitely need to know this. They need to know their heritage and the things that have been accomplished by their ancestors. Of course there is social media and YouTube, but it is very important that they learn this in school also.”
The board opened the discussion to hear any comments from the public, and a suggestion was made by one woman in attendance to try to create a Native American history month as well. Native American Heritage Month already exists, and is held in November.
McNeal said she would be supportive of recognizing Native American Heritage Month as well, adding that “it’s important that all cultures be recognized.”