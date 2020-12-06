The Iberia Parish School Board will consider a recommendation regarding the former Dodson Elementary School and the former Jeanerette Elementary School at Wednesday’s meeting.
According to the agenda, the board will vote on an agreement between the school district and PTI Inc., a subsidiary of the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities to use both sites for Head Start operations.
The agreement shows PTI paying $2,000 per month for Dodson Elementary and PTI funding a new chiller and roof for Jeanerette Elementary in the agreement.
In other business, Superintendent Carey Laviolette will introduce the new principal of the Iberia Parish Career Center at the meeting, as well as the new assistant director of special education.
Special Education Director Flavia Eldridge will also be commemorated for her years of service at the meeting.
The meeting takes place 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the administrative office on Jane Street.