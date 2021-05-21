The Iberia Parish School Board rejected a janitorial contract to Wilson’s Janitorial Service for Belle Place Elementary School after the owner of another janitorial company said he wasn’t given a fair opportunity to bid.
Maintenance Supervisor Harry Lopez recommended Wilson’s Janitorial for the contract after saying the company had been a partner with the Iberia Parish School District during the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, Leonard Brown with L. Brown Janitorial Services asked permission to speak before the vote was made. Brown said his company had been providing services for Belle Place in the interim, and was told that he would be awarded the contract if his work was acceptable.
“(I was told) you come here for six months and we’ll give you the recommendation for the contract,” Brown said. “Where’s my bid? What happened to my bid? Nobody could tell me where my bid went.”
After hearing from Brown, several school board members had concerns that the process for the contract was not conducted fairly.
“It’s hard for me to sit here and not give this man an opportunity to continue his services to the school board if he in fact did what he was asked to do and was told that,” board member Rachel Segura said.
Legal counsel Wayne Landry said requests for proposals, not bids, were issued to interested companies for the Belle Place Elementary contract. However, neither company submitted a proper RFP.
Board member Brad Norris ultimately made a substitute motion to accept Wilson’s Janitorial for all of the schools listed in the resolution with the exception of Belle Place Elementary.
“This sounds bad, a lot of ‘he-said, she,said,’” Norris said. “I don’t like that.”
After several minutes of confusion regarding the protocol to split the resolution into two separate resolutions, the board then voted against authorizing the contract for Wilson’s Janitorial.
The board plans to bring the issue up at a future committee meeting, and then offer a recommendation to the board later.