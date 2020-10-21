The Iberia Parish School Board will review a cyber liability insurance recommendation at Wednesday’s meeting.
The recommendation from Norris Insurance Consultants recommends DJW Insurance after examining the renewal quote for the 2020-2021 cyber liability insurance program for the Iberia Parish School District.
In other business, an update will be given to the board in regards to capital projects currently underway.
The meeting takes place at 5:30 p.m. today at the Iberia Parish School Board administrative office on Jane Street.