The Iberia Parish School Board is set to recognize Amanda Moore for being selected to attend the Special Olympics USA Games at tonight’s meeting.
Amanda, an 11th grader at New Iberia Senior High, will be attending the games at Orlando, Florida starting Friday and ending June 12. She will compete in the 400 meter run, shotput and mini javelin events.
Amanda has participated in Special Olympics games at the local and state levels since 2nd grade, and even won a gold medal at the Special Olympics State Track and Field Meet in 2019. That accomplishment qualified her to be a part of Team Louisiana during the upcoming games.
In other business, the board will vote to adjust the non-certified salary schedule for the 2023 fiscal year and take appropriate action.
Due to the teacher shortage in Iberia schools and the high percentage of the teacher workforce coming from alternative certification programs, Human Resources is recommending that the IPSB adopt a noncertified teacher salary schedule to recruit and retain quality teachers.
The schedule would apply to noncertified candidates and would allow a teacher who is working on certification to maintain a full-time employment status and receive benefits.
“The adoption of this salary schedule will allow the Iberia Parish School Board to be more competitive in our recruiting efforts as compared with other districts, as well as provide a means to recruit teacher candidates from our own paraprofessional workforce,” according to the recommendation.
“In addition, it would provide noncertified teacher with the full-time status that provides stability to retain them as they complete certification requirements.”
If approved, the change would be added into the upcoming school year’s salary schedule.
The board will also consider a recommendation to declare discarded and unusable equipment as surplus and grant permission to advertise for the public sale of those items.
The items mostly include teaching boards and whiteboards to be put up for sale.
The meeting takes place at the school board’s administrative office on Jane Street tonight at 5:30 p.m.