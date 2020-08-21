The Iberia Parish School Board voted to increase its bond retirement millage at Wednesday’s meeting, a move that was seen as a necessity due to a declining tax base in the area.
The board voted to increase the millage from 21.90 mills to 25 mills. For a home with an assessed value of $200,000, it will lead to an extra $38.75 in taxes with the increase.
Legal counsel Wayne Landry clarified that unlike the school board’s constitutional and maintenance millages, the retirement millage is not dependent on property reassessments.
“The bond retirement millage is not affected by the assessment from year to year,” Landry said. “This is more or less a millage that your actuarial advisors, the people who hold that bond, tell you what that millage has to be.”
Most millages are reassessed by the tax assessor every four years, which leads government boards to determine whether to roll up or roll down those millage rates depending on the outcome. The bond retirement millage, however, is dependent on the payment of the bond. If enough funds are not available to pay that bond, the board would have to use general fund money to pay or possibly face defaulting on the bond.
“You’ve been fortunate enough over the years to keep the bond millage at 21.9 mills but you’ve been going down in the fund balance in that account” a financial consultant said at the meeting. “You’re getting fairly low and if you keep it there you would start encountering some difficulties.”
Board member Mike Mayeux said that the increase was large and would likely face some pushback from the taxpayers.
“This is going to come back to each of us because it’s a big increase and we’ll have to explain why we’re doing it,” Mayeux said. “I just want to make it clear this is a big increase.”
Board President Elvin Pradia added that the board didn’t have a choice in the matter.
“There’s nothing we can do about it,” he said. “We have to go on what the assessment is, we can say what we want about the tax assessor but we have to do it, there’s no other way.”
For the other millages, the constitutional millage was rolled down from 4.47 mills to 4.40 mills. Due to an increased value from property assessments, the rate will stay the same for taxpayers as a result.
The maintenance and operations millage stayed the same at 6.15 mills.