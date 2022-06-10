ipsb
BY COREY VAUGHN THE DAILY IBERIAN

The Iberia Parish School Board will hold a special meeting Monday to consider recommendations for property and casualty insurance for the 2023 fiscal year. 

The board will consider a recommendation for the resolution, which will be presented by Katie Bouillion and Carmel Breaux. 

The special meeting takes place noon Monday at the board’s administrative office on Jane Street. 

 



