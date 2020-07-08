School board to hear plans for upcoming school year

The Iberia Parish School Board will hear a presentation concerning the school district’s learning plans for the upcoming year at today’s regular meeting.
The plan, introduced by Assistant Superintendent Heath Hulin, plans to incorporate school and technology options as the district plans to educate Iberia students amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
The board also plans to consider a request to renew the contract for IPSB attorney Wayne Landry at the meeting.
A resolution to purchase hot spots is also on the agenda, as well as a proposed IPSD school calendar subject to the board’s approval.
The meeting takes place 5:30 p.m. today at the administrative office on Jane Street.