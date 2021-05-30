School board to hear finance committee report on janitorial contract proposals

The Iberia Parish School Board will receive a report from the board’s finance committe and take action at Wednesday’s meeting.
The finance committee held a meeting last week and made the recommendation to require two janitorial services competing for a contract with Belle Place Elementary School to submit requests for proposals before a decision was made by the school board.
Although the maintenance department had already recommended one janitorial service for the job, the board fell into disagreement after a spokesman for another company said he was told by an employee of the school system he would be getting the job.
Board members complained at the finance committee that neither company had submitted a proper RFP for the job, and instead only submitted an estimated quote to the school board.
The committee recommended that both companies resubmit their quotes along with an RFP. The board will decide either to accept or reject that recommendation at Wednesday’s meeting.
In other business, the board will be considering a recommendation for additional nursing positions for the new fiscal year at the meeting, as well as look into the possibility of adding a graduation interventionist job description.
In other business, the board will consider a motion to grant approval of the taking of IPSB property adjoining Louisiana 88 (Coteau Elementary School) and grant receipt for the consideration paid at the meeting as well.
Superintendent of Schools Carey Laviolette will also be introducing a new supervisor of transportation in the school district, as well as a new assistant principal at Delcambre Elementary School.
The meeting takes place at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the school board’s administrative office on Jane Street.