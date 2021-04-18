School board to discuss millage rates for new fiscal year

The Iberia Parish School Board will be voting to set the millage rates for the new fiscal year at Wednesday’s regular meeting.
According to the agenda, the millage rates will remain unchanged by the board. The rates include a 4.40 mills property tax, a 6.15 mills maintenance and operations tax and a 25 mills bond retirement tax.
The decision to maintain the same rates was made after consulting with the board’s bonding attorney and reviewing the financial needs of the school district, according to the proposal.
The board will also be considering recommendations for the IPSB’s Property and Casualty Insurance for the 2021-2022 Fiscal Year and take appropriate action at the meeting as well.
The recommendation from Norris Insurance Consultants asks that the board defer competitive bidding for the district’s building, casualty package, equipment breakdown, crime and excess workers compensation insurance. Instead, the recommendation asks that the board renew with existing carriers given predictions that the rates will either stay flat or increase.
In other business, the board will receive open bids regarding the Former Lee Street Elementary School and the rormer Canal Street Elementary School and take appropriate action at the meeting as well.
Superintendent Carey Laviolette will be introducing a new assistant principal for New Iberia Senior High during the meeting, and several policy change revisions will be discussed.
The meeting takes place at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the IPSB’s administrative office on Jane Street.