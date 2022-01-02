School board to consider electing officers Wednesday

The Iberia Parish School Board will consider the election of officers for the 2022 and take appropriate action as well at Wednesday’s board meeting.

The board will also consider entering into an intergovernmental agreement with the Vermilion Parish School Board for servicing students in Vermilion Parish during the meeting as well.

A proclamation for student mental health in Iberia Parish Schools will be introduced at the meeting by Tripp Wright with Heart for Iberia and a teacher at Johnston-Hopkins Elementary.

The board will also consider adopting a proclamation declaring the month of January as School Board Member Recognition Month and take appropriate action.

The meeting takes place 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the board’s administrative office on Jane Street.

