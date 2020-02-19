School board to approve calendar for district

The Iberia Parish School Board will vote to approve the 2020-2021 calendar for the school district at tonight’s regular meeting.
The board will also recognize schools that received a top gains rating in the 2019 accountability testing that was conducted.
A presentation by the Westgate High School Next Era Partner grant organizers will take place at the meeting as well. The grant deals with anti-tobacco and anti-Juul programs at the school.
The meeting takes place 5:30 p.m. tonight at the school board’s administrative office on Jane Street.