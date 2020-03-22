The Iberia Parish School District has revised its meal schedule for students and operations for schools and office buildings.
The feeding program is underway despite parish-wide school closures for the coronavirus, and will start Monday.
Effective Monday, the district will alter operation of schools and office buildings. All school buildings will be closed except for the student feeding sites at Johnston-Hopkins Elementary School, Pesson Elementary School, New Iberia Senior High School and St. Charles Elementary School.
Feeding times will remain from 10:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. District office buildings will be open from 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday.
Alterations of staffing and operations are also being implemented for the protection of all employees, according to a statement from the school district.
Questions can be emailed to school principals or the school district website at www.iberiaschools.org.