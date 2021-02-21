The Iberia Parish School Board has rescheduled last week’s meeting to this week following the cancellation of the meeting as a result of the freezing temperatures associated with the area last week.
On the agenda is a bid to make changes to the intergovernmental agreement between the school district and Sewer District No. 1.
If approved, the agreement change would add the lift stations at Belle Place Elementary and Jeanerette High’s football field to the agreement, as well as increase the cost of the maintenance agreement on lift stations from $275 per month to $400 per month.
The change would limit the term agreement to three years, and include a 60 day termination clause to the agreement as well.
In other business, the board will consider recommendations with several contracted companies, including The Lawn Tamer, Bourque’s Exterminating and Robby’s Lawn Service at the meeting as well.
The board will consider re-advertising for the sale of the abandoned school sites of Lee Street Elementary and Canal Street Elementary at the meeting as well.
On March 20, the board accepted the bid of Dynasty Enterprises of Louisiana in the amount of $48,000 for the purchase of the vacant property of the abandoned Lee Street Elementary school site. The purchaser has never consummated the sale, however, and a letter was recently received to cancel the award of the bid.
For the Canal Street property, the property was advertised but no bid was received for the site.
The meeting takes place 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the administrative office on Jane Street.