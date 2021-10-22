The Iberia Parish School Board honored a 2014 Delcambre High graduate who garnered a silver medal at the 2021 Paralympics Games in Tokyo.
Hagan Landry attended Wednesday’s school board meeting to accept a hearty congratulations from the school board on behalf of the entire school system. Superintendent of Schools Carey Laviolette lauded Landry’s athletic career that began right here in Iberia Parish.
“Delcambre High and all of us are exceptionally proud of Hagan for his achievements,” Laviolette said.
Landry set an American record in winning a silver medal in the men’s shot put F41 competition at the Tokyo Paralympics in late August. He improved his own American record in the event with a toss of 13.88 meters (45 feet, 6.4567 inches) on his third throw in the finals. His previous best was 13.83 meters.
Landry began training in 2016 and has continued to prepare for competitions on both the national and international levels. In 2018 he placed second at the Germany Grand Prix in Berlin. In 2019, he was a gold medalist at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru and also placed fourth at the World Championships in Dubai.
Landry also is the American record holder in the javelin, Laviolette said.
Landry, speaking to the board, jokingly said performing for millions was an easier task than making a speech but still thanked the board for the recognition.
“It’s an honor to represent not only Delcambre High School but also the Acadiana area and Iberia Parish,” Landry said. “To go from competing in high school sports at Delcambre and taking it to the biggest stage of them all, the love and support I continue to get is amazing.”
In other business, the board unanimously approved the expansion of a contract with Communities in Schools of the Gulf South to place a social worker at every school campus in Iberia Parish.
Assistant Superintendent Heath Hulin said the initial contract was made three years ago thanks to an ESSER Grant that used the organization to place social workers at five schools in the district: Westgate Highland, Sugarland Elementary, Park Elementary, Johnston-Hopkins Elementary and Anderson Middle School.
“With the increased need for mental health services adn that being a priority for ESSER Funds, we’re looking to expand the partnership to place a social worker on all of our campuses for the next three years,” Hulin said.
Hulin said the appropriation was already approved by the state. The board unanimously voted for the proposal with no discussion.