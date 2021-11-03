ipsb

The Iberia Parish School Board voted to end the mask requirement for Iberia schools at Wednesday's meeting. 

The Iberia Parish School Board unanimously voted to no longer require masks at school buildings or buildings owned by the Iberia Parish School District at Wednesday's meeting. 

The vote came after a failed attempt to delete wording in the resolution that would have continued to end the mask mandate even if Gov. John Bel Edwards chooses to reinstate it in the future. 

The meeting was met with a packed house full of parents and grandparents who were adamant that the board end the mask requirement at Iberia Parish schools. 

Following the passage of the resolution, many parents called the board "cowards" for failing to vote on a resolution that would go against the governor's wishes should he reinstate them in the future. 

Tags

Load comments