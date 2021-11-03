featured School board ends mask requirements in Iberia schools BY COREY VAUGHN | THE DAILY IBERIAN Corey Vaughn Author email Nov 3, 2021 Nov 3, 2021 Updated 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week The Iberia Parish School Board voted to end the mask requirement for Iberia schools at Wednesday's meeting. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. The Iberia Parish School Board unanimously voted to no longer require masks at school buildings or buildings owned by the Iberia Parish School District at Wednesday's meeting. The vote came after a failed attempt to delete wording in the resolution that would have continued to end the mask mandate even if Gov. John Bel Edwards chooses to reinstate it in the future. The meeting was met with a packed house full of parents and grandparents who were adamant that the board end the mask requirement at Iberia Parish schools. Following the passage of the resolution, many parents called the board "cowards" for failing to vote on a resolution that would go against the governor's wishes should he reinstate them in the future. Support Local Journalism If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Iberia Parish School Board Grandparents Politics School Building Industry Education Parents John Bel Edwards Resolution Building Mask Corey Vaughn Author email Follow Corey Vaughn Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition e-Edition Daily Iberian November 3, 2021 23 hrs ago Comments Most Popular Publisher: Daily Iberian Errs on Sunday's Political Cartoon, We Must Do Better Group investigates paranormal activities around Louisiana Friends and family remember man killed in Jeanerette St. Mary, Vermilion Head Start accepting 2 year olds in 2022 Trick-or-treat times set in Iberia Parish DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office mourns death of deputy Loreauville earns share of district title City's first Halloween parade brings spooky fun downtown Catholic High School Homecoming Queen Named This is the Least Educated City in Louisiana Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit