The Iberia Parish School Board held a brief meeting Wednesday to elect officers for the new year as well as comply with a few mandates from the state held over from last year.
School board member from District 2 Elvin Pradia was elected as board president for the new year. Pradia served as vice-president for 2019.
District 7 board member Dan LeBlanc was voted in as vice-president for the new year. Brad Norris was chosen as second vice-president.
In other appointments, the executive committee at-large position went to Jay McDonald.
The board also voted on a revised District Emergency Management Plan unanimously, which was presented by assistant superintendent Jennifer Joseph.
Joseph said the plan had not been reviewed or updated since 2014, and it was a massive undertaking by district staff to review.
“We underwent training provided by the state and enlisted the help of Fidelis to help us with this plan,” Joseph said. “The lengthy review process allowed us to review our strengths and areas that we need to tweak.”
The plan now has an identified organizational chart for the district emergency management response team, and 35 team members will be trained and filled in on their roles and responsibilities on Jan. 30.