The Iberia Parish School Board’s finance committee voted to require two janitorial services to submit filled out requests for proposals in a bid for Belle Place Elementary School’s janitorial duties.
The vote, which will become a recommendation submitted to the IPSB for a vote at a later date, comes after Maintenance Supervisor Hary Lopez recommended Wilson’s Janitorial Services for the job at a board meeting last week.
However, following the recommendation Leonard Brown with L. Brown Janitorial Services approached the board saying that he was told that he would be receiving the job following work he did during COVID-19.
The confusion spurred additional questions from board members, which culminated in the fact that neither company underwent the RFP process for the job. Instead, they merely submitted quotes to the board for the services that would be rendered.
The RFP requirement was the main sticking point at Wednesday’s committee meeting. Board member Raymond “Shoe-Do” Lewis made a substitution motion to restart the process with both companies going through the RFP process this time.
However, legal counsel Wayne Landry said he thought forcing the companies to go through the RFP process was “futile.”
“To me the question is if you want to go with the recommendation with maintenance or award a different contract,” Landry said. “Why do we have to go through the RFP process?”
Lewis responded by saying he wanted the board to have as much information as possible for the janitorial services.
“This is the board’s business and this is the board’s responsibility,” Lewis said. “I would like to see apples to apples, I want to see exactly what people are proposing.”
Landry suggested one of the deeper problems related to the issue was that the school board did not have a policy of requiring performance contracts for multi-year agreements with companies for work rendered to the school district.
“When you look at something that has to be funded over a period of time, I think you have to get a little serious and put out a performance contract,” Landry said.