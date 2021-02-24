The Iberia Parish School Board approved changes to its contract with Iberia Parish Sewer District No. 1 for lift station services to various schools in the parish.
Maintenance Supervisor Harry Lopez said the resolution adds lift stations to the recently constructed Belle Place Elementary School, increases the cost of lift station maintenance from $275 to $400 per month, limits the term agreement to three years and adds a 60 day termination clause to the contract.
“It’s a rather large increase but it’s been approximately 10 years since this agreement has been reviewed,” Lopez said. “It’s an item we really should review more often so we’re going to put a time limit of three years.”
Lopez said the agreement for sewer and lift station services with the sewer district has been “very beneficial” over the years, and the Iberia Parish School District doesn’t carry the certification, equipment or manpower to handle the job themselves even if they wanted to.
“They keep parts in stock just for us,” Lopez said. “We recommend the approval.”
Schools that currently have lift stations or sewer stations in Iberia Parish include Coteau Elementary, Jeanerette High, Caneview Elementary, Magnolia Elementary, Jefferson Island Elementary, the Jeanerette High auditorium, Loreauville Elementary, North Lewis Elementary, Delcambre High, New Iberia Senior High, Johnston-Hopkins Elementary and the Jeanerette High football field.
In other business, the board also approved a resolution to remove the former Dodson Elementary School property from the IPSD’s contract for lawn services with Robby’s Lawn Service due to the leasing of that property to Prime Time Inc. A resolution to remove exterminating services was also on the agenda and approved unanimously.
The move comes after the Office of Head Start selected the company to provide Early Head Start and Head Start services within Lafayette and Iberia parishes. An agreement was reached for Prime Time to use the old Dodson Elementary property for Head Start services in Iberia Parish and will be taking on much of the maintenance of the property.
The company says they aim to promote humanities-centered learning, which focuses on the development of foundational skills related to reading, communication, perspective and logic.
A recommendation to remove the property that formerly belonged to Jeanerette Primary School from the IPSD's lawncare contract was also approved at the meeting. The removal was due to the sale of the property, and was also unanimously approved by the board.