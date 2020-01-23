School board approves sidewalk at Loreauville ES

The Iberia Parish School Board unanimously voted on a resolution for a new sidewalk at Loreauville Elementary at Wednesday’s meeting.
The resolution, which was introduced by school board member Dana Dugas, requested that a sidewalk be constructed along Ed Broussard Road using funds from the Acadiana Metropolitan Planning Organization.
Loreauville Elementary was constructed in 2013 and is located a quarter of a mile from Loreauville High School/Middle School. According to the resolution, there is virtually no shoulder along Ed Broussard Road for pedestrian arrival and dismissal of students for any of the schools.
The parking area for the high school and car line for both high school and middle school is located along Ed Broussard Road, and the absence of a sidewalk along the south side of Ed Broussard Road creates hazardous conditions, especially at arrival and dismissal times for the schools.
The Village of Loreauville applied in 2015 with the Metropolitan Planning Organization for a project grant to enclose the south side road ditch with culverts and construct a sidewalk at the site.
Wednesday’s resolution offered the school board’s support with the project.
In other business, the school board unanimously voted to declare the month of February as Black History Month.
The board also approved a staff recommendation to accept request for proposals for wide area network and internet access.