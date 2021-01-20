The Iberia Parish School Board unanimously voted to extend COVID-19 sick days for employees to June 30.
The vote was made after an executive committee meeting earlier this month where that committee also recommended the proposal.
Superintendent of Schools Carey Laviolette said at the beginning of the school year teachers were given 10 sick days for COVID-19 related issues on top of the normal 10 sick days they regularly receive. The proposal extended those available COVID-19 related sick days all the way to June.
The vote was made after lengthy discussion, however. Board member Raymond “Shoe-Do” Lewis hesitated on voting for the agenda item because of the school district’s budget deficit.
“We are operating on a budget with a deficit,” Lewis said. “I understand the need to garner support for our employees but I think they need to understand that it’s going to get to a point in the sand when you can no longer continue.”
Board member Mike Mayeux agreed with the sentiment, but added that the possibility of a teacher showing up to school after contracting COVID-19 was a possibility he wasn’t willing to entertain.
“I would not wish to encourage any teacher who has contracted COVID to come to school sick because they don’t have any sick days,” Mayeux said. “That is the one issue that I’m hooked on. If this is what makes the difference than I am willing to extend the expiration date.”
Board member Brad Norris also said that while the leave days may be costly, the possibility of someone bringing COVID into a school was too dangerous.
“We’re looking at $400,000 to $500,000,” Norris said. “It sounds like a lot, but it might not be alot if one person decides to hide the sickness and it costs somebody else something.”
Board President Elvin Pradia added that the policy would not add more COVID-19 related sick days for teachers.
“I want everybody to understand that if we do this we are not giving teachers any more days than what they already had,” Pradia said. “If they had 10 sick days on Jan. 1 and they took six of those days for COVID, all we can extend is four.”