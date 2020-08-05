As the Iberia Parish School District gears up for what will likely be one of the most historic school years in the district’s existence, teachers and principals voiced their opinion at Wednesday’s school board meeting in regards to delaying the start of the school year.
The recommendation, which was approved by the school board, was given through a recommendation through Superintendent of Schools Carey Laviolette.
Laviolette said at the meeting that the stark increase of COVID-19 cases in Acadiana has given reason for pause about re-opening schools in Iberia Parish, even with the extensive plans that have already been made to increase safety.
The recommendation put the start of school at Sept. 8 for students and Aug. 26 for teachers. The superintendent noted that Acadia, Evangeline, Lafayette, St. Martin and St. Mary parishes have voted or are voting to delay the start until Sept. 8 as well.
The recommendation drew mixed reactions from the many district employees who asked to speak on the subject.
Casey Peltier Iberia Parish Education Forum said she was shocked that the school delay was due to COVID-19 and not for lack of preparations for the start of school.
“I’m really thrown because I expected the reasoning to be because we were not prepared,” she said. “I didn’t think we were trying to push this back because of the virus. The virus is not going away, why did we even make those plans?”
A New Iberia Senior High teacher, however, was just as upset that some board members had voiced opposition to the school delay.
“This board is not modeling good behavior, this board is creating division in an exhausted community,” teacher Ashley Brink said. “How can we safely reopen schools when hospitals have said they are at or near capacity? How many lives are you comfortable with sacrificing because you believe we need to go back to normal?”
Several IPSD principals also spoke about the delay with unanimous support for the recommendation.
New Iberia Senior High Principal Curt Landry said that his administration has been working closely with Westgate High School to ensure a safe school year, but even with those plans in place the current state of COVID-19 was still too dangerous.
“It is clear that the only responsible decision is to support our superintendent in delaying school,” he said.
Westgate Principal Neely Moore said the same.
“The impact of the coronavirus is not something that flashes across my phone screen,” she said. “They are names and faces of people I know. I don't want to feel responsible for more of those numbers. With the delay it would allow us time to increase our due diligence to increase safety for staff and students.”
School board members largely echoed those sentiments. Board member Mike Mayeux said the decision to delay school was not political, but a matter of safety.
“My responsibility is to provide for the safety and well being of all students, teachers and staff,” Mayeux said. “This is not a political decision.”
Board member Brad Norris, however, said there was a significant portion of teachers who felt their voices weren’t being heard in the discussion.
“I’ve got a group of teachers and parents, they feel their voice is unheard,” Norris said. “I’m that voice and I've got a big one whether people like it or not.”
Norris cited dual enrollment as a problem with a later school opening, and mentioned that having students start earlier on Chromebooks at home could have been an option. He also read a letter from an anonymous teacher pleading the case for an earlier school opening.
The board passed the recommendation, with three nays.