Schexnayder to be honored as Citizen of Year Thursday

The Daily Iberian will be hosting an open house Thursday evening to celebrate this year’s Daily Iberian 2020 Citizen of the Year, local educator and artist Paul Schexnayder.
Schexnayder becomes the latest in a long line of civic leaders to be honored with the award for his numerous efforts to enhance the everyday life of Teche Area residents through his art, the Bayou Teche Museum, the George Rodrigue Memorial Park, and multiple festivals, events and civic projects that he has either spearheaded or supported during his life as a resident and native of New Iberia.
The ceremony officially proclaiming Schexnayder as this year’s honoree will be held in the downstairs lobby of The Daily Iberian’s office at 124 E. Main Street beginning at 3 p.m. Thursday.
As part of the festivities “Nursing’ the Blues,” a band out of New Orleans, will be performing in the courtyard in front of the office after the presentation of the award and a framed copy of the Daily Iberian front page announcing his selection as Citizen of the Year to Schexnayder. Refreshments will also be provided.
The reception will last until 5 p.m. For more information, please contact The Daily Iberian at (337) 365-6773.