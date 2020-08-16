LOREAUVILLE — The evening of bassin’ started as deja vu all over again for the previously snakebitten Wednesday Night Hawg Fights Bass Tournament Series team of Johnny Schexnayder and Brandon Sellers, both of New Iberia.
Soon after the 5:20 p.m. start of the popular evening bass tournament, Schexnayder and Sellers left two quality bass — the kind that make a difference — in the water after hitting their spinnerbait and shaking the hook. They have had too many tournaments like that this year.
Then Schexnayder settled on what seemed to be the only artificial lure bigger bass wanted and together they got a three-fish limit weighing 8.99 pounds, more than good enough to top a 15-boat field in the 11th and final regular-season Hawg Fight of 2020.
Schexnayder and Sellers’ win was worth $338. The winners also had the biggest bass of the last WN Hawg Fights BTS contest of 2020, a 3.26-pounder that netted another $75.
St. Martinville veteran bass anglers Carroll Delahoussaye and Danny Bulliard, long-time friends and tournament partmers, cashed in with a second-place finish with three bass weighing 6.33 pounds worth $203.
Hard-fishing Teche Area bass anglers Johnny Hester and Jerry Marcotte were third with a limit that tipped the scale at 5.82 pounds for $135.
They were pleased to cash in after yet another bad start.
“Oh, yeah, we were due. It feels great,” Schexnayder said.
The 67-year-old retired production manager at Orion, formerly Degussa Corp., has prefished successfully and caught a significant number of quality fish before a number of WN Hawg Fights BTS contests in 2020. Come the day of the evening tournament, things would fall apart and quality bass vamoosed.
This past week it was different. Schexnayder was hard-pressed to set the hook on one of the lake’s bass.
“I scouted all day Monday and Tuesday. I caught two or three fish each day but nothing over 2 pounds. But I was scouting in the morning. It looks like I should have been scouting in the evening because they were biting in the evening.”
“Johnny does a lot of scouting. He’s done a lot of work and is disappointed when it doesn’t pan out,” Sellers said.
That’s why Wednesday’s bounty was a pleasant surprise for both of the winners.
“We put the work in. That was just a fluke. We weren’t expecting nothing to be honest,” he said. “We were lucky to find a little stretch, that’s all. We beat it up.”
What happened early?
‘The first fish I had on was about a 4-pounder. I lost him on a spinnerbait. I was reeling it in. It jumped out of the water and threw the bait. Brandon did the same thing right aftter me. About 3 pounds, Schexnayder said.
“In a Hawg Fight you can’t lose fish. Lose a couple fish and you’re in trouble,” he said.
Sellers, 49, who has owned Sellers Sheet Metal 21 years, agreed and said, “You only get so many opportunities. We missed two and I thought we blew it.”
Discouraged by the early misses, both bass anglers switched to tried crank baits, plastic worms and buzz baits. They didn’t get bit.
After a while, one of them realized their only two good bites of the late afternoon were on a spinnerbait.
“I told Brandon, ‘I’m going back to the spinnerbait,’” Schexnayder said.
Suddenly it was game on with a higher-percentage hookup ratio. The bass they caught apparently were hanging around cypress trees but didn’t strike right away.
“After four or five cranks (of the fishing reel), they’d hit it about 5 feet from the tree. You had to throw right by thje tree or you wouldn’t catch anything,” Schexnayder said.
The action wasn’t fast and furious, however.
“We didn’t get but seven bites,” he said.