Schexnayder planning new mural for downtown wall

There will soon be another mural brightening up downtown New Iberia, but for now interested residents will just have to guess about what it is.
The mural is being designed by local artist Paul Schexnayder and will be located on Main Street next to Epiphany Day School.
So far, the empty wall has been painted a bright yellow.
“Another clue … what comes to mind when you see this color?” Schexnayder asked on Facebook Tuesday.
The question drew a litany of responses, from guesses of a “Wizard of Oz” yellow brick road theme to a Mardi Gras or food theme.
Schexnayder said Tuesday afternoon that the idea to do another painting wasn’t a commission, just something he wanted to do.
The New Iberia artist designed another mural close by on St. Peter Street a little more than a year ago, which highlights New Iberia’s unique culture and economy through five kings who are each brandishing an item like a sugar cane stalk or bottle of Tabasco.
Schexnayder said the piece of art should be finished in the next few days for those driving along Main Street to enjoy.
Along with the St. Peter Street mural, this will mark the third mural in three years to be painted in downtown New Iberia. The first was finished by Vermont artist Mary Lacy, who painted a giant alligator on Iberia Street next to the Essanee Theater.