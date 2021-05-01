If you’ve ever been to a working artist’s studio before, then you know the vibe at Paul Schexnayder’s place at the corner of W. St. Peter Street and Railroad Avenue in New Iberia.
The two-story structure, with its faded ochre plaster and balcony overlooking the highway, reeks of the city’s history. And that’s before you even set foot inside. At every turn, there’s another piece that has its own story, whether of the region’s history or Schexnayder’s own.
Along the top of the northwest wall, three-foot-high rectangles of sheet tin roofing spell out SCHEXNAYDER, a memento from his father’s automobile dealership years ago.
“We were at Chick-Fil-A, and instead of trying to take a left turn I took a right,” Schexnayder explained enthusiastically. “So we were passing by J.P. Thibodeaux, where they were doing some work, and where they had pulled back the roof I could see this big sign that said Schexnayder.”
It turns out the location was his father’s auto dealership back in the day and the sign had been covered for the better part of half a century.
“They took it all down for me, and I put it up here,” he said, smiling.
Or there’s the portraits that currently line the top of the rear walls of the studio. At first glance, they look like caricatures of pop culture icons — Ruth Bader Ginsberg, Sylvester Stallone in full Rambo mode, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. There’s a Thanksgiving turkey with a human head, à la Michael Richards’ signature character Kramer from Seinfeld. But as you look over the portraits, it occurs to you that they all have the same eyes.
They’re Schexnayder’s eyes. And they are staring out from under the painted disguises from his campaign signs from his run for New Iberia mayor pro tem last fall.
“I still have a few of them left,” he said. Looking at Rudolph, a quizzical look crossed his face. “That’s got to be the weirdest one. I can’t figure out what it reminds me of. Either something from Beetlejuice or that other one, Edward Scissorhands. Definitely a Tim Burton thing.”
The stories are everywhere, but that’s largely because for the most part of his life in New Iberia Schexnayder has always been involved, always coming up with ideas to move the city forward. Or barring that, at least to make it more fun, more lively and more welcoming to residents and visitors alike.
It’s that spirit of joie de vivre, as well as numerous gushing nominations, that has earned him this year’s The Daily Iberian Citizen of the Year award.
“I’m so honored, so humbled to be named,” he said Thursday afternoon at his studio, still wearing a paint-stained t-shirt and shorts as he worked on a piece at a large table in the main room.
The unsuccessful run for office is a bit of an outlier for Schexnayder. Over the years, he has either instigated, organized, fomented or driven numerous projects in the community. The Bayou Teche Museum, for example, came from a conversation between him and his sister, Becky Schexnayder Owens, in 1992. It took more than a decade, but eventually the museum came into being.
Then there is the El Festival Español de Nueva Iberia, which began as an offshoot of the museum.
“That one worked perfectly,” Schexnayder said. “We started it under the auspices of the museum, but after a couple of years the families took it over and ran with it. That’s exactly what should happen.”
Going over the list of every project he’s been involved in could go on for several very entertaining hours. Last year as the pandemic began to grow in strength and threaten to shut down all activity across the nation, there was a socially distanced gathering of neighbors along Main Street, followed by a game of Front Porch Bingo, with a caller in the middle of the houses and neighbors communicating via text.
Or this spring, when the Mardi Gras season’s parades and in-person events were cancelled, he stole the idea for “Yardi Gras” from New Orleans, urging residents to show their Mardi Gras spirit through their creativity and decorations on their homes and businesses.
“We’ll probably keep that going,” he said. “There’s no reason you can’t have Yardi Gras and Mardi Gras at the same time.”
More than anything, though, he’s made a difference in the youth of the community. As an art teacher, he has daily contact with the next generation of Iberians, showing them that it’s not only ok to think outside the box, but it can be a lot of fun, too.
“I’m basically an idea guy,” he explained, holding up a lined pad. “I have my list every day that I go over and do what I have to do. At any one time, I may have four or five different things I am working on.”
Those four or five things can also move from high to low on the priority list, depending on the day of the week or the whims of fate.
“There’s one thing I have been working on, a painting project on Anderson Street,” he said. “I want to take the old Mixon property houses on the street across from the school and paint them, each a different color. For a while, I thought it had fallen off the list, but it started gaining energy again. So I guess I’m going to have to do it.”
The final work, when complete, will echo some of the artist’s multimedia work, in which he has created small woodcuts of brightly painted row houses, some still on display in the gallery.
“Except these will be actual size,” he said.
The conversation then circled back to the mayor pro tem race.
“I think I knew I wasn’t going to win before the votes were even in,” he said. “I talked to my guy who was tracking the numbers, and I could tell it wasn’t there. But I am not a politician, so it wasn’t a big deal to me. I just moved on.”
His father, Gordon, had been involved at the fringes of the political scene in New Iberia, both as a member and president of the Greater New Iberia Chamber of Commerce and as a long-serving member of the Iberia Parish Planning and Zoning Commission.
“I think if he had been alive, he would have told me not to run,” Schexnayder said. “Real politicians now, they are looking for power. Me, I was doing it for the budget to be able to do things in the community.”