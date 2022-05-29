There is a first time for everything, and for BSA Troop 331 that first is Zoie Schexnayder — the first female Eagle Scout in Iberia Parish.
On February 1, 2019, BSA, formerly Boy Scouts of America, announced that all girls in the U.S. could officially join the Scouts. In February 2021 a virtual ceremony honored the organization’s first female Eagle Scout, Isabella Tunney. Since then more than 1,000 young women have earned their Eagle Scout badges, the highest honor of BSA.
On her journey to become an Eagle Scout, Schexnayder was a Life Scout for 6 months. During that time she demonstrated her dedication to Scout Oath and Scout Law. She also completed 21 merit badges.
Earlier this year the 18-year-old New Iberia Senior High senior worked on a project to secure her Eagle Scout honor. Eagle Scout candidates have to manage a project directly affecting the community. Schexnayder’s project was collecting items to make “PJ Packs” for children who are removed from their homes and placed in emergency foster care.
Zoie’s mother Donna Schexnayder said she officially became an Eagle Scout on May 2 and plans to stay involved after her graduation.
“She hasn’t had an official ceremony yet but May 2 was the official date,” Schexnayder said.
The PJ Packs contained new pajamas for ages 0-17 years, socks, toothbrushes and age appropriate toys like stuffed animals, rattles, playing cards, coloring books and journals. Schexnayder’s goal was to collect and assemble 250-300 PJ Packs and donate them to the Department of Child and Family Services.
“Zoie’s Eagle Scout project was a great one that would help the community,” said her brother Sydney Schexnayder who is also an Eagle Scout.
Her brother wasn’t the only family member who inspired Schexnayder’s determination. Her father, Clay Schexnayder, is a former Marine, and as Zoie is a self proclaimed “daddy’s girl,” the apple obviously didn’t fall far from the tree.
“Both my parents were there every step of the way,” Schexnayder says of her family’s support.
In addition to her Eagle Scout duties, Schexnayder was a member of the NISH band. She also loves to garden, spend time with family and friends and as an animal lover, she enjoys spending as much time with animals as possible.
Schexnayder plans to attend dental school in the fall, but her Eagle Scout honor has the potential to open countless doors for her in the future. Eagle Scouts have ample collegiate scholarship opportunities as well as being eligible for a higher rank and pay grade in every branch of the U.S. armed forces.
“I will list it as a high school achievement on my resume, regardless of my age,” Schexnayder said. “Great things are possible for an Eagle Scout”.