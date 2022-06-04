LAFAYETTE, La. – During a near-fatal accident in 2021 when a vehicle hit young pedestrians who were students, Louisiana Army National Guardsmen Staff Sgt. Dillon J. Mandeville of New Iberia helped save lives.
Last week, Mandeville and Louisiana Army National Guardsmen Sgt. Christian M. Jaubert, a native of Broussard, La., each received the Louisiana National Guard Distinguished Service Cross during an awards ceremony at the Tiger Den in Lafayette.
The LANG Distinguished Service Cross is awarded to any active LANG Soldier who, while serving honorably, distinguished himself by extraordinary heroism which did not justify a LANG Medal of Honor. This heroic act must set the individual apart from his comrades and involve risk of life.
Mandeville not only performed life-saving techniques on the pedestrians, but along with Jaubert, they called 911 and, at the request of the victims, called their parents with updates as well.
“I didn’t know the extent of the injuries the pedestrians sustained, but I did know I needed to respond immediately," Mandeville said. "With the multitude of trainings I received in the Louisiana National Guard I knew I could effectively perform triage safely until paramedics arrived.
“The CLS (Combat Life Saver) training classes teach you skills that help instilled a sense of calmness in the mist of chaos and to be a calming voice for the victims,” Mandeville continued. “It was a comforting feeling knowing that the kids were fine.”
Mandeville is a 2013 New Iberian graduate and was a standout athlete in high school.
According to the Louisiana National Guard Public Affairs Office, the two B Company, Recruiting and Retention Command Soldiers’ rapid response aided in saving local students’ lives. They performed life-saving techniques and rendered immediate aid to the victims in need, while simultaneously providing 911 operators and parents with information on the injured students.
“The Soldiers distinguished themselves while responding to a near fatal vehicle accident. Their quick thinking and decisive action saved the life of one victim and mitigated the impact of this traumatic event for several others,” expressed Maj. Gen. D. Keith Waddell, adjutant general of LANG, in the award order. “Victims and families affected by this event will be forever grateful, and their impact will not be soon forgotten.”
Jaubert said God put him in the right place at the right time and because of training, they did not panic.
“Most people would have panicked in that situation, but because of the training I have, I knew what to do; there was no hesitation to assist the civilians,” said Jaubert. “I feel like it was kind of my responsibility to help in that situation because I had the knowledge, and I feel like God put me in the right place at the right time. I was glad that I was there to do that.”
(Information provided by Warrant Officer Thea James from the Louisiana National Guard Public Affairs Office)