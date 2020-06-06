COVID-19 cases in Louisiana jumped to 42,486, according to the Louisiana Department of Health’s Saturday update.
The total is 924 than the total number reported during Thursday’s count. The death count in Louisiana increased to 2,814, which is 42 more than Thursday’s count.
The reported number of COVID-19 patients in Louisiana hospitals was reported at 582, with 77 of those patients on ventilators.
In Iberia Parish, five more cases were reported in a two-day period, bringing the total number of reported COVID-19 cases to 424. Two more deaths were also reported in that same period, bringing the total to 40.
The total number of reported cases in St. Martin Parish was reported at 285, with an additional death reported in the two-day period. The total number of deaths in St. Martin Parish is now at 24.
No deaths from COVID-19 were reported in St. Mary Parish, leaving the total at 32. The case count for St. Mary Parish increased by six, bringing the total number of cases in the parish to 337.