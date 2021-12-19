Ethan Wayman smiles as Santa Claus points out a specially made custom therapeutic bike for him. Santa was on hand to help presents bikes to three young area residents Saturday at Musson Patout Automotive. Cruisin Cajun Country Car Club raised money for the bikes, which come from Longview, Texas, through a program called AMBUCS.
Corey Vaughn / The Daily Iberian
A physical therapist explains the bikes purchased by Cruisin Cajun Country.
Members of the Cruisin Cajun Country Car Club of New Iberia gathered at Musson Patout Automotive to give three children specially built therapeutic bikes.
The club has given several of the special bikes to children in need for the past four years. The biles are custom built for the recipient and come from Longview, Texas, through a program called AMBUCS.
Each bike is custom fit for the individual recipient. Special needs children who are wheelchair bound can ride the bike with little to no assistance.
“We have found this program to be very rewarding,” according to a prepared statement. “It benefits the child in so many ways. It strengthens their arms and legs, gives them independence and brings them joy every time.”
Cruisin Cajun Country Car Club President Johnny Bourque said thousands of dollars were raised by the car club this year, and the event Friday morning was the perfect time to send gifts to children who needed it.
“What better time to do this than Christmas,” Bourque said.
The three children who were given the bikes showed clear excitement as a Santa Claus at Musson Patout pointed them to the specially designed gifts made just for them.
A physical therapist present at the event said the bikes were made for special needs children who were aiming to walk, since the bikes would help build muscle when they rode them.
Cruisin Cajun Country was founded in 2009, and is a group of approximately 40 members who all have a common interest in muscle cars, antique cars and classic cars and trucks.
The first donations in 2009 totaled around $500, and in 2019 the club gave $19,868 to 19 different causes and charities.
In 2020, the club was still able to donate money despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
The club raises money year-round through three different events. Each spring and fall they host the Open Car Show, and in May the club organizes a three day cruise around Cajun Country, which brings in people from all over the Gulf South to New Iberia for an authentic Cajun experience.